AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 82.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

