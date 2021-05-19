AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €22.65 ($26.64) on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.26 and a 200-day moving average of €20.63.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

