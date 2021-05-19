B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Down 4.7%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

About B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

