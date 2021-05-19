B. Riley Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $33.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

