Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 132,980 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.71% of Cloudflare worth $2,107,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.76 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,186 shares of company stock valued at $73,536,326 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

