Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 602,857 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.57% of NovoCure worth $1,171,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.94 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.