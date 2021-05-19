Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,541,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $337.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

