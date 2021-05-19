Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,019,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,888,007 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises 2.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.86% of NIO worth $3,586,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 189,212 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NYSE:NIO opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.