Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 174,993 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,731,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,993 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $940,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

