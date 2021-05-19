Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.82% of Booking worth $782,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,189.50 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,381.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,197.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.