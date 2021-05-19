Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

