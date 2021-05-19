Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 23rd

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

