Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

