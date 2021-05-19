Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

