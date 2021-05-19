Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 166 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 5.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $61,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

