Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

