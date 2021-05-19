Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

CM opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

