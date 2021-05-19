Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.