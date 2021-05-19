Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 58,131 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

