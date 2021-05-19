Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Banner worth $109,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

