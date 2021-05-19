Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

BZUN stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth $59,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

