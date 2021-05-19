Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $227,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $475.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.66 and its 200-day moving average is $479.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

