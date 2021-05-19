Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 556.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,523 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,583. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

