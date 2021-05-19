Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,292.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,288.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,984.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

