Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

