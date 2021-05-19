Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWDBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 11,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

