Baytex Energy (BTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE):

5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.60.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75.

4/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.60.

4/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$942.05 million and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.84.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

