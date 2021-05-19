BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,366 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $318,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in BCE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

