BCK Capital Management LP Invests $524,000 in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

