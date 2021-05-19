BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

