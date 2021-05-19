BCK Capital Management LP Takes $268,000 Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of ADERU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.09.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

