Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BEEM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 million and a PE ratio of -31.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

