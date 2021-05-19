Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

