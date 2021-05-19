Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 309.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.47% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,854. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

