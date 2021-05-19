Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

