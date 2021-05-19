Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Declares Dividend of GBX 35

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,472 ($45.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,591.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,124.67. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

