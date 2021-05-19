Benchmark Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $160.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective increased by analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.