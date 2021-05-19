Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LON GHE opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £288.68 million and a P/E ratio of 488.33. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 885 ($11.56). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 800.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

