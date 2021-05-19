Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

