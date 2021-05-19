Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.90. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

In related news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

