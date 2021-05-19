Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holcim has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 37,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,158. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

