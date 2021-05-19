Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.