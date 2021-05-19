Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

XAIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 1,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.66.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

