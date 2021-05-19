Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $95.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.