BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,150 shares.The stock last traded at $61.37 and had previously closed at $63.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

