BHPCoin Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

