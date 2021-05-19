BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

