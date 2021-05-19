Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE BH.A opened at $812.50 on Monday. Biglari has a one year low of $250.50 and a one year high of $674.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.32.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

