BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $182,828.80 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $182,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

