Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

